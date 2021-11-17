Japan, U.S. hold talks over extra U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trade and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai held talks in Tokyo on Wednesday over extra tariffs on Japan's exports of steel and aluminum to the United States imposed by former President Donald Trump. Tai, on her first visit to Japan since assuming her position in March, and Hagiuda, who took his post last month following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's inauguration, are also expected to discuss how to strengthen key supply chains, Japanese officials said. The talks come two days after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Hagiuda met and a...