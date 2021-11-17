JR East opens test run of autonomous bullet train to media

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. on Wednesday invited the media to observe a test run of an autonomously operated bullet train in Niigata Prefecture as it eyes introducing trains without drivers in the future amid a labor shortage. During the test conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, the 12-car bullet train ran without any manual intervention after a driver switched it to automatic mode. The E7-series train was piloted remotely from a control center. It was the first test in Japan of the autonomous operation of a bullet train already in commercial service. While the eventual goal is driverless tra...