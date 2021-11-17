U.S., China agree to ease visa restrictions for journalists

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and China have agreed to ease visa restrictions on journalists from each country after they were tightened last year amid deteriorating bilateral relations, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Tuesday. The announcement came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually for their first summit talks as leaders of their respective countries. According to a Biden administration official, the visa issue was not discussed between them. Last year, the two countries took tit-for-tat measures to restrict the media sector, with China expellin...