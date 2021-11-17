MOX fuel from France arrives at nuclear power plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A cargo ship carrying uranium-plutonium mixed-oxide fuel processed in France arrived Wednesday at a nuclear power plant in central Japan, the third such shipment since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. The shipment of MOX fuel will be used for the No. 3 and 4 reactors at the Takahama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, according to the plant operator Kansai Electric Power Co. The reactors currently use MOX fuel for so-called pluthermal power generation. The fuel, created using plutonium and uranium extracted from reprocessing spent reactor fuel, is a key component of resource-poor Japa...