U.S. to start talks for new Indo-Pacific economic framework next year

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday the United States will start negotiations with allies early next year on a new Indo-Pacific economic framework. Raimondo, who arrived in Singapore the previous day after a visit to Japan, said during a forum that the framework would be aimed at securing supply chains. "I'm here in the region beginning the discussions, laying the groundwork" for the negotiations, Raimondo said. "We are likely to launch a more formal process in the beginning of next year, which will culminate in a proper economic framework in the region." Raimondo's tour of Ja...