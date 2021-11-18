Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as sentiment was hurt by an overnight fall in U.S. shares and the yen's strength against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 165.09 points, or 0.56 percent, from Wednesday to 29,523.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.09 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,032.25. Decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.20-21 yen compared with 114.04-14 yen in New York and 114.88-90 yen in...