Tokyo stocks fall in morning, led by energy issues

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning following a loss on Wall Street overnight, with energy issues leading the decline after U.S. crude oil futures sank to a one-month low. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 236.92 points, or 0.80 percent, from Wednesday to 29,451.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.51 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,027.83. Decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues.