Baseball: Ichiro to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame

The Seattle Mariners will induct Japan's Ichiro Suzuki into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the organization said Wednesday. The 48-year-old from Aichi Prefecture will be honored in a pregame ceremony on Aug. 27 when the Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, the team that played as the Cleveland Indians until the end of the 2021 season, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Suzuki played 12 of his 18-plus MLB seasons in Seattle before retiring in March 2019, announcing the end of his playing career where it began -- in Japan. In total, he played more than 27 seasons across two continen...