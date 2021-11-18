Toyota president to serve 3rd term as head of Japan auto association

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda will remain as head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association beyond next May, serving a rare third straight term, the industry body said Thursday. Toyoda's extended tenure comes when the auto industry is putting more focus on electrification as momentum builds toward decarbonization. Japan has vowed to bring carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050. Toyoda, 65, has served as chairman of the association, which includes makers of passenger cars, trucks and buses among its members, since 2018 and a third term will see him in the position throu...