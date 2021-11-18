U.S., Australia agree to collaborate on rare earth metals supply

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. and Australian officials agreed in Singapore on Wednesday to further collaborate on the supply of rare earth materials that are critical in the production of clean energy technology such as electric vehicles. The meeting between U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan comes as the United States seeks to reduce its reliance on China for rare earth elements, with Australia being the world's second-largest producer of the critical minerals after China. Raimondo is in the region to lay the "groundwork" for negotiations on a ...