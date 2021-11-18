Japan to secure 500 bil. yen to boost economic security

Newsfrom Japan

Japan looks to secure 500 billion yen ($4.4 billion) to help develop and apply key technologies, such as artificial intelligence, as it aims to strengthen its economic security, government sources said Thursday. The government intends to include the policy in its economic package to be formally adopted Friday along with its plans to help create production bases for semiconductors and vaccines, they said. The move comes amid intensifying international competition for advanced technologies and concerns over China regarding technology transfer, intellectual property protection, market openness an...