Kawasaki Kisen group firms to build new warehouses in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Two Thailand-based group firms of major Japanese shipping operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. will build warehouses near Bangkok to help meet expanding distribution demand and diverse customer needs. The company known as K Line said Bangkok Cold Storage Service Ltd. will build a freezing and refrigerating warehouse and K Line Container Service (Thailand) Ltd. a dry warehouse, both in the Bang Na district about 30 kilometers from the capital's residential area. The Tokyo-based shipper did not release how much they will spend on the new warehouses. The new warehouse of Bangkok Cold Storage Servi...