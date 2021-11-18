Tokyo stocks end lower after brief rise on report about stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, dragged down by energy and technology issues, following a brief gain in reaction to a report about Japan's bigger-than-expected economic stimulus package to be unveiled the next day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 89.67 points, or 0.30 percent, from Wednesday at 29,598.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.82 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 2,035.52. Mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues were among the decliners.