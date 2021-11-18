Taiwan deploys first batch of advanced F-16 fighters

Taiwan's air force deployed its first squadron of upgraded F-16 fighter jets on Thursday, making the self-ruled island better equipped for modern warfare. Speaking at the ceremony at an airbase in Chiayi County in southwestern Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said, "Today we commission the first batch of the retrofitted F-16 fighters and the upgrade of the rest of the fleet will continue as planned." With the initial deployment of the F-16V combat aircraft and the arrival of more over the coming years, Tsai said, Taiwan's ability to defend itself will be further strengthened. The development com...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia