Taiwan deploys first batch of advanced F-16 fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan's air force deployed its first squadron of upgraded F-16 fighter jets on Thursday, making the self-ruled island better equipped for modern warfare. Speaking at the ceremony at an airbase in Chiayi County in southwestern Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said, "Today we commission the first batch of the retrofitted F-16 fighters and the upgrade of the rest of the fleet will continue as planned." With the initial deployment of the F-16V combat aircraft and the arrival of more over the coming years, Tsai said, Taiwan's ability to defend itself will be further strengthened. The development com...