U.S. says new Indo-Pacific economic framework is not traditional FTA

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday a new Indo-Pacific economic framework it proposes will focus on the digital economy and be unlike a traditional free trade agreement, in an attempt to re-engage with the region economically. "We don't envision it to be a traditional free trade agreement like the CPTPP," said Raimondo, who arrived in Malaysia on Thursday, referring to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, known informally as the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP. The framework, which Raimondo called "a new framework for a new economy," would...