Mizuho Financial Group head likely to quit over repeated glitches

Newsfrom Japan

Tatsufumi Sakai, president and CEO of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., is likely to step down as financial regulators aim to punish the company for its sloppy handling of repeated glitches at its core banking unit, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The Financial Services Agency is planning to slap Mizuho Financial Group and Mizuho Bank with administrative sanctions, requesting business improvement measures, possibly within this month, while the Finance Ministry is considering ordering a review of the bank's operations over suspected violation of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade...