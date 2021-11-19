Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. tech share rise, stimulus package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, supported by overnight rises in U.S. high-tech shares and expected approval of an economic stimulus package later in the day by the Cabinet. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 85.16 points, or 0.29 percent, from Thursday to 29,683.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.84 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,040.36. Gainers were led by mining, wholesale trade and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.28-29 yen compared with 114.21-31 yen ...