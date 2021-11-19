FEATURE: Tokyo luxury hotel offers lantern-inspired dining for COVID era

Newsfrom Japan

Fancy having dinner with your own private lantern-styled pod hanging from above your head? That's what one luxury hotel in Tokyo has come up with as a stylish way to protect customers against the coronavirus. The unique dining experience comes courtesy of Hoshinoya Tokyo, a luxury "ryokan" traditional Japanese inn located in the capital's Otemachi business district. The open bottom hanging partitions, added to the hotel's private banquet room on Oct. 13, are offered with a Japanese cuisine dinner prepared by the head chef. "As the installation of partitions in restaurants and eating spaces has...