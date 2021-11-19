Tokyo stocks up in morning ahead of record stimulus approval

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on the expected approval of a record economic stimulus package later in the day by Japan's Cabinet, but advances were limited amid a lack of fresh trading cues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 119.96 points, or 0.41 percent, from Thursday to 29,718.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.20 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,037.72. Gainers were led by mining, wholesale trade and precision instrument issues.