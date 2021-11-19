North American leaders vow to eradicate forced labor, defend rights

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursday vowed to remove forced labor from their supply chains and defend human rights, in a sign of concern over China's alleged abusive treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region. "A modern, resilient North American economy has no place for goods made through labor exploitation," U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a joint statement after their meeting at the White House. The three countries, which generate close to one-third of global ...