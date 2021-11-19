Tokyo stocks end higher on expected record large stimulus approval

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday ahead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet approving a record economic stimulus package later in the day, but the upside was capped as some investors locked in gains before the weekend. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 147.21 points, or 0.50 percent, from Thursday at 29,745.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.01 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 2,044.53. Gainers were led by mining, wholesale trade and precision instrument issues.