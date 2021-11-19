Efforts to revive tourism expand to free bullet train rides for kids

Newsfrom Japan

Children will be allowed to ride bullet trains that run through most of Japan's biggest cities for free as part of a campaign to revive domestic tourism hit by the coronavirus pandemic, operators said Friday. The campaign between Wednesday and Dec. 19 will cover Nozomi super-express services that stop at major stations including Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto, Shin-Osaka and Hakata, Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co said. To be eligible for the campaign, passengers will need to reserve seats through members-only online systems, with payments for both adults and children made at the sam...