Biden's $1.75 tril. spending package passes House, goes to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.75 trillion spending package aimed at enhancing the social safety net and tackling the climate crisis, marking progress toward carrying out President Joe Biden's economic agenda. The Build Back Better Act, which still needs to pass the divided Senate to become law, along with a recently passed infrastructure investment of roughly $1 trillion would feature as major achievements in Biden's pitch to voters ahead of the midterm elections next year. The Democratic-controlled House passed the social spending bill by a vote of 220-213, with one ...