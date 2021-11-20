60% of newlyweds in Japan forgo holding weddings amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

About 60 percent of Japanese couples marrying since shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic have refrained from holding a wedding ceremony, a nearly threefold jump from the proportion who skipped ceremonies in prior years, a recent survey showed. The survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. also found that nearly 70 percent of couples who tied the knot after October 2019 forwent going on a honeymoon trip due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19. The figures -- 58.8 percent for couples skipping weddings and 68.8 percent for those opting not to honeymoon -- compared with 20.4...