FEATURE: Local gov'ts helping aged people learn how to use smartphone

Newsfrom Japan

Local governments in Japan are stepping up efforts to help elderly people use smartphones so they can catch up with the advancing digitization of administrative services. The Tokyo metropolitan government held an event in a shopping district in Nakano Ward on Oct. 10 to answer questions from senior citizens about how to use smartphones. "It was very helpful. It was easy to ask questions," Michiyo Kono, a 69-year-old local resident, said after dropping by the venue. "I hope the event will be held at other places like supermarkets as I know there are people around here facing problems because th...