Soccer: J1 record goal scorer Okubo to retire at end of season

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan forward Yoshito Okubo, the J-League top flight's record scorer with 191 goals, will retire at the end of the season, his club Cerezo Osaka said Friday. The 39-year-old began his career at Cerezo in 2001 and had spells at Mallorca and Wolfsburg, with whom he won the German Bundesliga in 2009, before he became the J1 top scorer for three straight seasons from 2013 with Kawasaki Frontale. Known for his aggressive playing style, Okubo also helped Japan reach the knockout phase at the 2010 World Cup and played in the 2014 tournament. He scored six goals in 60 games for the national tea...