CORRECTED: UPDATE1: Japan weighs oil reserves release to stabilize crude prices: sources

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is mulling a release of crude oil reserves to help stabilize oil prices, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday. There are, however, voices in the government cautioning against releasing oil reserves at times other than supply shortages, the sources said. Japan has never previously released crude oil stockpiles in response to rising prices. Past decisions to tap reserves were made to address supply concerns following natural disasters and overseas political turmoil. Reserves releases will likely be implemented in collaboration with the United States, the sources...