Soccer: Osako winner sends Kobe closer to ACL, relegates Yokohama FC

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Osako and Andres Iniesta scored as Vissel Kobe moved close to a top-three finish in the J-League first division on Saturday, winning 2-0 at Yokohama FC, who were consigned to the second-tier J2 in the process. The win took Kobe to 70 points, five above closest rivals Nagoya Grampus with just two games to play as they seek the final automatic promotion spot for the next season's Asian Champions League. The defeat left bottom-side Yokohama FC on 27 points, nine points off safety with just two games to play. Vegalta Sendai were also relegated after their 2-0 defeat at home to Shonan Bellmare...