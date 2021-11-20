CORRECTION (:Oil Reserves UPDATE2:)

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
In the story headlined "UPDATE2: Japan mulls oil reserves release with U.S. to stabilize prices," please note the following CORRECTION. At 8th graf, please read ...Japan has three different types of oil stocks -- state-owned, reserves held by companies and those stored with oil-producing countries...(not ...Japan has two different types of oil stocks -- state-owned and those held by companies... as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News