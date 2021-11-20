Baseball: Yoshida caps Orix's winning rally in Japan Series opener

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida's ninth-inning RBI double capped a three-run rally off closer Scott McGough as the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes beat the Central League champion Yakult Swallows 4-3 in Japan Series Game 1 on Saturday. Yoshida, who had twice come close to driving in the game's first runs, made good with his third chance seconds after Yuma Mune tied it with a two-run single at Kyocera Dome Osaka off McGough (0-1). For five innings, the game was a scoreless pitchers' duel between rookie Swallows right-hander Yasunobu Okugawa and Japan's Olympic ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yakult catcher Yuh...