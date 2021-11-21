Main events scheduled for December

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for December: Dec. 1 (WED) -- Finance Ministry to release statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for July-September period. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data for November. -- Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to turn 20. -- Third-dose vaccination against COVID-19 to start for health care workers. -- Japan's top buzzwords of 2021 to be announced. Dec. 2 (THURS) -- Cabinet Office to release results of consumer confidence survey for November. Dec. 3 (FRI) -- No major even...