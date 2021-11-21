More than half in Japan happy with job switch: gov't survey

Newsfrom Japan

Slightly more than half of the people in Japan who have changed jobs are happy to have done so, a recent government survey showed, underscoring how workers sought more rewarding employment conditions elsewhere. Among respondents who made a switch between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, 53.4 percent said they are satisfied with their new jobs, while 11.4 percent said they are not, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's survey released earlier this month. The survey polled some 10,000 people who had changed their jobs from some 17,000 offices with five or more employees. The gap...