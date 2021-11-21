Soccer: Minamino on target for Liverpool in big win over Arsenal

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Takumi Minamino scored straight after coming off the bench in a late cameo Saturday as Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in the English Premier League. With the hosts up 3-0 at Anfield, the Japanese forward netted with his first touch of the game in the 77th minute, side-footing home Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross to open his Premier League account for the season. The 26-year-old Minamino has made just three league appearances this season, all as a substitute, but has scored three goals for Liverpool in the League Cup. His performance earned high praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, wh...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer