Soccer: Minamino on target for Liverpool in big win over Arsenal

Takumi Minamino scored straight after coming off the bench in a late cameo Saturday as Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in the English Premier League. With the hosts up 3-0 at Anfield, the Japanese forward netted with his first touch of the game in the 77th minute, side-footing home Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross to open his Premier League account for the season. The 26-year-old Minamino has made just three league appearances this season, all as a substitute, but has scored three goals for Liverpool in the League Cup. His performance earned high praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, wh...