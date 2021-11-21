Basketball: Hachimura rejoins Wizards' practice for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura took another step toward resuming NBA action on Saturday, joining the Washington Wizards' morning shootaround before their game against the visiting Miami Heat. The informal practice session was Hachimura's first practice with teammates following an extended absence for personal reasons that sidelined him for the start of the season, as well as all of training camp and preseason. The 24-year-old star of the Japanese national team had only practiced individually following his return to Washington in early October. "The fact he was able to go through parts of shootaround today was ...