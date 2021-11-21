Baseball: Takahashi shutout snaps PL Japan Series win streak

Newsfrom Japan

Lefty Keiji Takahashi's five-hit shutout led the Central League champion Yakult Swallows to a 2-0 win over the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Sunday to even the Japan Series at one win apiece. Takahashi (1-0) issued two walks while striking out five in a gutsy 133-pitch effort as the Swallows snapped the PL's series win streak at 13 games. Norichika Aoki broke the ice with an eighth-inning RBI bloop single, and Yakult added an unearned run in the ninth. Rookie Orix lefty Hiroya Miyagi (0-1) allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 7-2/3 innings. Miyagi app...