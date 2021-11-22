Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow fall, COVID-19 surge abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Monday, weighed down by a drop in the U.S. Dow Jones index late last week and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 138.69 points, or 0.47 percent, from Friday to 29,607.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.20 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,032.33. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.13-14 yen compared with 113.98-114.08 yen in New York a...