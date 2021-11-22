Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak U.S. shares, COVID in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Monday morning following losses in U.S. shares late last week, while a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over a slowdown in the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 67.92 points, or 0.23 percent, from Friday to 29,677.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.94 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,037.59. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and oil and coal product issues.