Baseball star Ohtani turns down top Japan government award

Newsfrom Japan

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has turned down the Japanese government's offer to award him one of its top honors, saying it is "still too soon" for him to receive the decoration, the government's top spokesman said Monday. Ohtani rejected the People's Honor Award after last week being unanimously voted the American League's Most Valuable Player for his performances this season with the Los Angeles Angels both as a pitcher and batter. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference he regards Ohtani turning down the award as a sign of "his strong desire to continue focusing ...