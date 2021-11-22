Baseball: Carp slugger Suzuki's bid for MLB deal poised to start

Newsfrom Japan

Slugging Hiroshima Carp outfielder Seiya Suzuki's plan to play in Major League Baseball moved a step closer to fruition on Sunday when MLB told its 30 clubs they will have until Dec. 22 to sign the 27-year-old through the posting system. Suzuki's 30-day posting window will begin on Monday in the United States. The right-handed-hitting outfielder, a career .315 hitter, belted a career-high 38 home runs, third-best in Japan's Central League in 2021, while leading the league in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging average. According to MLB.com, the Texas Rangers and New York Mets are ...