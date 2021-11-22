Tokyo stocks end flat on Europe COVID surge, solid U.S. futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Monday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe raised concerns over the global economic recovery, although gains in U.S. stock futures improved investor sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 28.24 points, or 0.09 percent, from Friday at 29,774.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.71 points, or 0.08 percent, lower at 2,042.82. Gainers were led by marine transportation and insurance issues, while mining and air transportation issues led decliners.