Australia to reopen to travelers from Japan, foreign visa holders

Australia will allow eligible foreign visa holders and travelers from Japan and South Korea to enter the country from December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday. Australia has largely restricted foreigners from entry since March 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But on Sunday the country hit 85 percent of its population aged 16 and over having received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. "The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, as the government looks to cement the nation's ...