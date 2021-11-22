JR East launches bullet train "office cars" amid telework demand

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. on Monday launched onboard "office cars" on certain shinkansen bullet trains on lines connecting Tokyo and the country's northern and central parts to meet growing demand for a new work style amid the coronavirus pandemic. For no additional charge and only on weekdays, passengers on the No. 8 cars on the Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku lines can now talk on the phone and participate in online meetings from their seats -- activities that are discouraged on the rest of the train. "We want to support a new way of working that is not bound by time and place," said an official o...