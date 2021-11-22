Japan to seek ILO support in firms' human rights risk management

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to help companies operating global supply chains ramp up efforts to protect human rights in collaboration with the U.N. workers' rights agency the International Labor Organization, sources familiar with the matter said Monday. The aim is to ensure Japanese companies are informed and have staff who are trained to identify and address risks and violations of human rights in their global supply chains by adopting so-called human rights due diligence. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has placed increased emphasis on human rights issues since becoming Japan's leader in Oct...