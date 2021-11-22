Soccer: Retiring J1 record scorer Okubo eyes trophy as career bookend

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan forward Yoshito Okubo, the J-League top flight's career scoring leader, said Monday he wants to end his 21-year professional career this year with his first domestic trophy. The 39-year-old has two remaining games to add to his record 191 J1 goals, while his club, Cerezo Osaka, have booked a spot in the Emperor's Cup semifinals. "I've always thought I wanted to walk away when I could still move around and with people saying I can still play. And now is the time," Okubo told a press conference. "This is the last chance so I want to get to the final of the Emperor's Cup and celebrat...