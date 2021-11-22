Biden to reappoint Jerome Powell as U.S. Fed chair

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden said Monday he will keep Jerome Powell as chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve for a second term, expecting that he will put the world's largest economy on a recovery track in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The president also announced his intent to appoint Lael Brainard, a Fed board member, to serve as vice chair of the central bank. "I'm confident that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard's focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before," Biden said as he announced his nomination intentions in ...