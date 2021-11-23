Soccer: Sendai manager Teguramori leaves after relegation to J2

Newsfrom Japan

Vegalta Sendai manager Makoto Teguramori has left his role following his side's relegation from the J-League first division, the club said Tuesday. The 54-year-old, who was in charge of Sendai in 2008-2013 and guided them to their best-ever second-place finish in 2012, was reappointed ahead of this campaign but their bottom-four finish was confirmed on Saturday. "I feel a great deal of regret and responsibility in not being good enough and getting us relegated," he said through the club. Vegalta had their best years to date under Teguramori, finishing fourth in 2011 before grabbing second plac...