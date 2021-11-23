Panasonic develops cyber security system for internet-connected cars

Newsfrom Japan

Panasonic Corp. is aiming to introduce a security system it has developed for automakers to prevent cyberattacks amid the launch of more vehicles that offer various services via the internet. The new system will see software installed in internet-connected cars to detect abnormalities and dedicated teams at Panasonic and the automakers will monitor the cars around the clock, the Japanese electronics conglomerate said. In late October, Panasonic demonstrated an example of a cyberattack and how it is detected at a mock-up surveillance center set up in Tokyo. Once a demo car in Osaka was hit by a...