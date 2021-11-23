Baseball: Higgins credits skipper Nakajima with Orix's transformation

Newsfrom Japan

Few expected the Orix Buffaloes to climb far out of the Pacific League cellar this year, but relief pitcher Tyler Higgins said Tuesday that manager Satoshi Nakajima's leadership has allowed the team to demonstrate its potential, win the league and now be competing for Japan's pro baseball championship. The Buffaloes, playing in their franchise's first Japan Series since 1996, split the first two games of the Japan Series against the Central League champion Yakult Swallows, and are looking to win the PL's ninth straight series title. Higgins arrived in 2020 when, for the second straight season,...