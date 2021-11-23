Taiwan, U.S. hold 2nd annual meeting of new economic dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan and the United States held a second meeting of their new annual economic dialogue on Tuesday to forge closer ties as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration shows support to the self-ruled island that has come under increasing pressure from mainland China. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, who led Taiwan's delegation, told a press conference after U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, or EPPD, that the five-hour virtual meeting focused on such issues as supply chain resilience, science and technology, digital economy and 5G network security, as well as Beijing...