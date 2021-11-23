Baseball: Santana blast tilts Japan Series balance in Swallows' favor

Newsfrom Japan

Domingo Santana had the last word in a wild game, giving the Central League champion Yakult Swallows a one-game Japan Series lead with a 5-4 Game 3 win over the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Tuesday. The win at Tokyo Dome gave the Swallows a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series that the CL has not won since 2012. Trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning of a back-and-forth contest, Norichika Aoki gave the hosts a leadoff runner with a single off reliever Ryo Yoshida (0-1). With two outs, Santana got ahead of the count and drove a high slider from the right-hander into the seats. After im...